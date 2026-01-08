Fortuna Reports Progress On Its Share Buyback Program

Fortuna's organic growth pipeline in West Africa continues to advance on multiple fronts. At Diamba Sud, early works are underway, with engineering and procurement activities progressing and ground broken for the new accommodation camp. Supported by the robust PEA economics (refer to Fortuna news release dated October 15, 2025 ), the Company is advancing a feasibility study targeted for the second quarter of 2026 and is progressing the following:

At Séguéla, a processing plant expansion feasibility study is underway to evaluate options to support long-term production growth driven by ongoing resource expansion, including the potential future incorporation of underground mineralization at the Sunbird deposit into the mine plan.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with three operating mines and a portfolio of exploration projects in Argentina, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. Sustainability is at the core of our operations and stakeholder relationships. We produce gold and silver while creating long-term shared value through efficient production, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

