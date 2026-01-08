Data Center Transfer Switches And Switchgears Market Report 2025-2029 And 2034: Innovations In Iot-Enabled Systems, AI-Powered Management, And Resilient Backup Solutions Represent Key Growth Areas
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.32 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$4.86 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
- Type: Transfer Switch Type; Switchgear Type Component: Enclosures, Contacts, Control Systems, Relays and Circuit Breakers, Metering Units, Transformers Application: Colocation, Hyperscale, Edge Data Centers End-User: IT, Telecommunications, Energy, Healthcare, Manufacturing
Subsegments:
- By Transfer Switch Type: Automatic, Manual, Static Transfer Switch By Switchgear Type: Low, Medium, High Voltage Switchgear
Companies Featured
- Tescom Elektronik Anonim Sirketi Siemens AG General Electric Grid Solutions LLC Caterpillar Inc. Socomec Group Schneider Electric SE ABB Ltd. Cummins Inc. Eaton Corporation Plc Emerson Electric Co. Legrand SA Vertiv Group Corp. Langley Holdings Plc NHP Electrical Engineering Products Pty. Ltd. Helios Power Solutions Inc. Powell Industries Inc. Cyber Power Systems Inc. LayerZero Power Systems Inc. Delta Power Solutions Inc. Rittal GmbH & Co. KG.
