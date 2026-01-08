403
Israeli Troops Shoot Dead Eleven-Year-Old Girl in Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli troops fatally shot an 11-year-old Palestinian girl in northern Gaza on Thursday, marking another breach of last year’s ceasefire, a medical source told media.
The source reported the child was struck in the Jabalia refugee camp, a zone the Israeli military had previously vacated under the October ceasefire agreement.
Witnesses said Israeli units stationed east of the camp opened heavy fire toward the area, hitting the girl directly and killing her.
Since October 2023, Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 71,400 people—most of them women and children—and left over 171,000 injured, devastating the enclave.
Despite the ceasefire, attacks have persisted. According to the Health Ministry, Israeli forces have killed 424 Palestinians and wounded 1,189 others since the truce took effect.
