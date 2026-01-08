Lategan Sets Pace As Al Attiyah Climbs To Second

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: South Africa's Henk Lategan, driving a Toyota, moved into the overall lead after winning yesterday's stage in 4hr 47min 08sec, while Qatar's Nasser Al Attiyah responded strongly to claim second place.

Lategan was more than seven minutes faster than five-time Dakar Rally winner Al Attiyah and now holds an advantage of almost four minutes over the Qatari driver.

Al Attiyah said the stage was difficult from the outset due to heavy dust and early puncture risks, especially after seeing Lategan pass. He explained that the pressure was high, but the team managed the situation well and limited the time loss. He added that the result could prove useful for road position in the next stage, stressing there was no need to take risks at this stage of the rally. With a long way still to go, he said the focus remains on staying calm, avoiding problems, and protecting a car that felt strong and reliable throughout the day.

The Dacia Sandriders are yet to claim a stage win at the 2026 Dakar, but consistency has boosted their overall standings, with all four cars inside the top 12. Al Attiyah leads the team in second place, 3min 55sec behind Lategan. His teammates Sébastien Loeb sit eighth at 19min 57sec and Cristina Gutiérrez tenth at 25min 18sec, while world champion Lucas Moraes is 12th at 26min 16sec.

Meanwhile, reigning Dakar Rally champion Yazeed Al-Rajhi was forced to withdraw from the event due to mechanical problems, organisers confirmed yesterday. Last year's surprise winner ran into trouble at the worst possible moment on the opening marathon stage, leaving him unable to receive mechanical assistance for his Toyota Hilux after the 452km special.