Australia calls on its citizens to exit Iran "as soon as possible"
(MENAFN) Australia has issued a strong warning to its citizens in Iran, urging them to leave the country “as soon as possible” due to ongoing violent protests. The advisory, released Wednesday, cited the risk of further escalation without warning.
"Do not travel to Iran. If you're in Iran, you should leave as soon as possible," the government said, stressing that Australians should avoid large public gatherings, demonstrations, and protests, and follow the instructions of local authorities.
Officials warned that Australians, including dual nationals, face a “high risk of being detained.”
The statement added, “The security situation is volatile. If you remain in Iran despite our advice, you’re responsible for your own safety.” Canberra also confirmed that the Australian Embassy’s operations in Iran have been suspended.
India has issued similar guidance. The External Affairs Ministry advised its citizens against non-essential travel to Iran, citing “recent developments.” Indian nationals currently in the country were urged to exercise caution, avoid protest areas, and closely monitor news updates.
Iran has been rocked by widespread demonstrations in recent weeks, fueled by a deteriorating economy and the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial. The unrest has turned violent in several cities, with reports of deaths among both protesters and police officers.
