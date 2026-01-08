Russian Strikes Leave One Million Without Water, Heat In Ukraine
Kyiv, Ukraine: Russian strikes on Ukraine overnight have left more than one million people in the Dnipropetrovsk region without water supplies or heating, a Ukrainian minister said on Thursday.
"Repair work continues in Dnipropetrovsk region to restore heat and water supply for over a million subscribers," Restoration Minister Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on social media.
