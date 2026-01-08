403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canada’s premier plans first China visit in eight years
(MENAFN) Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to China later this month, marking the first official visit by a Canadian leader in nearly a decade. The announcement was made Wednesday in a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.
"Canada's new government is moving our economy from reliance to resilience — building our strength at home, working to double our non-U.S. exports, and attracting massive new investment," the statement said, outlining the broader goals behind the trip.
Carney’s visit is scheduled to last five days, beginning Tuesday. During his stay, he will hold meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other senior government and business figures. According to the statement, the discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation in “trade, energy, agriculture, and international security.”
The office emphasized the significance of the trip, noting, “This visit marks the first visit to China by a Canadian Prime Minister since 2017.”
Following his engagements in China, Carney will continue on to Davos, Switzerland, where he will attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting from January 19–21. There, he is expected to meet with global leaders, investors, and business executives to further advance Canada’s economic and diplomatic agenda.
"Canada's new government is moving our economy from reliance to resilience — building our strength at home, working to double our non-U.S. exports, and attracting massive new investment," the statement said, outlining the broader goals behind the trip.
Carney’s visit is scheduled to last five days, beginning Tuesday. During his stay, he will hold meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other senior government and business figures. According to the statement, the discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation in “trade, energy, agriculture, and international security.”
The office emphasized the significance of the trip, noting, “This visit marks the first visit to China by a Canadian Prime Minister since 2017.”
Following his engagements in China, Carney will continue on to Davos, Switzerland, where he will attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting from January 19–21. There, he is expected to meet with global leaders, investors, and business executives to further advance Canada’s economic and diplomatic agenda.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment