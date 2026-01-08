Utstarcom Launches Skyflux SPN310 To Empower Enterprise And Metro Edge Networks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom (“UTStarcom” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, today announced the launch of the SkyFlux SPN310, the newest addition to its cutting-edge SkyFlux Converged Packet Transport platform.

The SkyFlux Converged Packet Transport Platform is a next-generation communications platform designed to transform network and service delivery through enhanced performance, flexibility, and automation. It achieves this by combining key modern networking technologies such as Segment Routing and FlexE with a software-defined networking approach. The SkyFlux platform is optimized for a variety of applications, including 5G/5G-Advanced mobile traffic midhaul/backhaul, metro aggregation, transport networks, and enterprise networks.

The new SkyFlux SPN310 router is a compact, cost-effective product specifically aimed at metro access and enterprise edge applications. It is an ideal solution for SME connectivity, broadband aggregation, and various other transport network scenarios.

Key features include:



16Gbps switching capacity

10GE, GE, FE (optical and electrical) interfaces

Fanless design

Optimized for indoor applications

Built-in AC power supply, low power consumption

Compact form-factor Available as SkyFlux Converged Packet Transport product, or as NetRing NG-PTN product (different firmware images).



Ms. Lingrong Lu, UTStarcom's Chief Technology Officer, commented,“With the release of the SkyFlux SPN310, we are expanding our portfolio to better address the enterprise and metro network edge markets. We are offering operators and SMEs a cost-effective access solution that combines a compact footprint with the high performance required for modern business and transport applications.”

Ms. Lingrong Lu continued,“Notably, while the SkyFlux SPN310 is designed primarily as an integral part of the SkyFlux Converged Packet Transport platform, we are simultaneously releasing a firmware version compatible with our NG-PTN NetRing platform. This strategy allows us to offer our latest hardware and software developments to a wider range of existing and potential customers while controlling costs.”

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

UTStarcom is committed to helping network operators offer their customers the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication services. UTStarcom offers high performance advanced equipment optimized for the most rapidly growing network functions, such as mobile backhaul, metro aggregation and broadband access. UTStarcom has operations and customers around the world, with a special focus on Japan, India and China. UTStarcom was founded in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nasdaq Market in 2000 (symbol: UTSI). For more information about UTStarcom, please visit .

