US forces seize Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera
(MENAFN) U.S. military and law enforcement units have seized a Russian flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic Ocean after an extended pursuit, marking a significant escalation in enforcement of sanctions linked to Venezuela’s oil trade.
The vessel, now named Marinera and formerly known as Bella 1, was intercepted on Wednesday by U.S. forces for alleged violations of U.S. sanctions. The operation was executed under the authority of a warrant issued by a federal court, after the ship was tracked by U.S. Coast Guard assets over a period of weeks.
According to U.S. officials, the tanker had previously resisted boarding near Venezuelan waters and had attempted to evade the U.S. naval blockade by altering its identification and sailing with its tracking system turned off. The United States maintains a “complete blockade” targeting sanctioned and illicit oil shipments connected to Venezuela, and says the seizure is part of broader efforts to enforce these measures globally.
Washington’s defence leadership stressed that the action is aimed at safeguarding regional security and stability by targeting vessels that failed to comply with sanctions restrictions. U.S. authorities have described the tanker as part of a “shadow fleet” involved in moving Venezuelan oil in ways that violate sanctions regimes.
The tanker’s crew now faces the possibility of investigation and prosecution under U.S. law. U.S. officials have indicated that anyone found responsible for violations could be brought to the United States to face charges.
The seizure has drawn sharp criticism from Russia, which has called the action illegal and a violation of maritime norms. Russian authorities have demanded assurances about the treatment and timely return of their nationals aboard the vessel.
This incident occurred amid heightened tensions following recent U.S. military operations in Venezuela and reflects a broader push by Washington to tighten enforcement of sanctions on energy shipments tied to Caracas.
