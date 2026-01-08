403
One Hundred Dead in U.S. Venezuela Strike
(MENAFN) Venezuela's interior ministry announced Wednesday that 100 people have been killed in what it describes as a U.S. attack on the South American nation.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, both sustained injuries during the raid, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello stated.
During a state television program, Cabello honored President Maduro and his wife, along with those who perished in the U.S. military operation.
He additionally denounced the U.S. military strike on the South American country as barbaric and despicable, causing harm to numerous innocent civilians.
The minister characterized the assault as inhuman and declared it was a truth that could not be concealed.
Maduro and his wife were abducted in a massive U.S. military operation targeting Venezuela early Saturday and transported to New York.
