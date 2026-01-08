403
Colombia pushes talks with Venezuela to prevent further instability
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced Wednesday that he had spoken with Venezuela’s interim leader Delcy Rodriguez and extended an invitation for her to visit Colombia. The move, he said, was part of Bogotá’s effort to encourage dialogue and prevent “further instability” in the neighboring country.
Addressing a crowd in Bolivar Square, Petro remarked: “I spoke two days ago with Delcy, the current president in Venezuela. I have known her since the beginning of this entire process. I invited her to Colombia.” Rodriguez assumed the interim presidency with support from Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice and the military.
Petro explained that he had proposed a broader international dialogue aimed at stabilizing Venezuela and noted that he intended to raise the idea during a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump.
According to reports, Colombia’s Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio stated that the government would wait for Venezuelans themselves to determine their political future before formally recognizing Rodriguez as interim president.
Rodriguez was sworn in before the National Assembly on Jan. 5, following the detention of President Nicolas Maduro during US air strikes.
