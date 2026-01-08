Makar Sankranti 2026 Horoscope: Sun Enters Capricorn, Financial Warning For These Signs

Makar Sankranti marks the Sun's transit from Sagittarius to Capricorn in 2026. This major planetary shift will impact all zodiac signs, with expenses likely to rise for five signs. Stay alert.

In astrology, planets transit between signs. The Sun moves from Sagittarius to Capricorn on Jan 14, known as Makar Sankranti. This transit affects all 12 signs.

According to astrology, Makar Sankranti might be challenging for Sagittarius natives. They may face family disputes and financial losses.

From January 14, 2026, Gemini natives should be careful. The Sun's entry into Capricorn will bring more problems for Gemini. Health issues may arise, increasing expenses.

The Sun's entry into Capricorn will negatively impact the lives of Cancer natives. They might have arguments with family or colleagues and could face business losses and stress.

The Sun's entry into Capricorn will bring problems into the lives of Aquarius natives. They may face unnecessary expenses, business losses, and disagreements with their partner.

Makar Sankranti brings difficulties for Scorpios. The Sun's transit into Capricorn can negatively impact their career, causing work obstacles and marital issues.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.