Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fire Near Daisy Shah's Mumbai Home Triggers Angry Reaction


2026-01-08 03:08:59
Actor Daisy Shah expressed anger after a fire broke out near her Mumbai residence, allegedly caused by the bursting of crackers during election campaigning. Calling out the 'lack of civic sense,' Daisy shared her concern over safety risks, stressing how careless celebrations can endanger lives and property.

