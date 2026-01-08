403
NATO chief hails progress toward lasting peace in Ukraine
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday expressed approval for recent progress on "practical aspects to secure a just and lasting end to the war in Ukraine," following a gathering of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris.
According to reports, Rutte commended the United States for its role "to pursue peace and the commitment of allies to contribute to security guarantees." He emphasized that "while highlighting the valuable support that Allies and partners have been providing to Ukraine, he also urged continued contributions, noting the persistent needs Ukraine faces as it continues to defend against Russian attacks."
The Paris meeting, jointly hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, centered on security assurances and ongoing assistance for Ukraine.
Leaders and senior representatives from 35 nations, along with NATO, the European Union, and Ukraine, took part in the discussions.
During the talks, Washington and European partners reached an understanding to create a ceasefire monitoring mechanism led by the US. This initiative is intended to be part of a wider framework of security guarantees designed to secure a durable peace in Ukraine.
