Zelenskyy Announces Third Round of U.S. Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Wednesday that his negotiators will enter a third round of discussions with American representatives within just two days, focusing on what he characterized as the most challenging aspects of ending the conflict.
Writing on the platform X, Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine's lead negotiator Rustem Umerov had briefed him on the delegation's activities in France, where Tuesday's "Coalition of the Willing" gathering took place.
"Another session of talks with envoys of the President of the United States (Donald Trump) will take place, and this will already be the third such session in two days. We expect, in particular, that the most difficult issues from the basic framework for ending the war will be discussed – namely, issues related to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and territories," Zelenskyy noted.
The Ukrainian president additionally directed his team to explore potential arrangements for high-level summits involving Kyiv, Washington, and European capitals.
"Ukraine does not shy away from the most difficult issues and will never be an obstacle to peace," Zelenskyy added, noting that he expects a detailed report from their negotiating team by the end of the day.
In a subsequent X post, Umerov disclosed that Ukrainian representatives conducted consultations with national security advisers from multiple nations, with American participation confirmed.
"The discussion focused on specific parameters of security guarantees, deterrence of Russian aggression, and the logic of the next steps in the peace process," he added.
Zelenskyy arrived in Paris Tuesday for the coalition summit, which drew an American contingent including US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Coalition members subsequently released a joint statement committing to participation in a US-led ceasefire monitoring operation for Ukraine, forming part of broader security assurances for Kyiv.
A separate declaration of intent was executed by Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding multinational force deployment to Ukraine should a peace agreement materialize.
Witkoff confirmed via X that the American delegation conducted multiple meetings with European and Ukrainian counterparts in Paris, with discussions extending into Tuesday evening and continuing Wednesday.
Addressing Tuesday's evening session, Ukraine's Presidential Office stated the meeting tackled "specific issues relating to cooperation between Ukraine and the United States to achieve a just peace."
"On January 7 in Paris, the delegations of Ukraine, the United States, and European countries will continue work on security guarantees and a basic framework for ending the war," the statement added.
