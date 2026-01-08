403
China Unveils Plan to Attain Secure, Dependable Supply of AI Tech
(MENAFN) Beijing has unveiled an ambitious blueprint to secure self-reliant access to critical artificial intelligence capabilities within three years, positioning itself to lead global industrial AI deployment, a newly released government document reveals.
The strategic framework, published Thursday by eight ministerial agencies, maps out China's drive to fuse AI systems deeply into manufacturing operations, accelerate cutting-edge productive capacity, and achieve comprehensive industrial modernization, a news agency reported.
By 2027, authorities are targeting concrete deliverables: constructing 100 premium-grade industrial data repositories, rolling out 500 practical use cases across sectors, embedding three to five multipurpose AI foundation models throughout manufacturing environments, and building sector-specific models spanning every major industry vertical.
The initiative also envisions establishing two to three ecosystem-dominant enterprises with worldwide influence, nurturing clusters of specialized small-to-medium enterprises with advanced capabilities, and fostering service platforms combining deep AI technical expertise with sector-specific industrial insight.
China further aims to strengthen protective oversight mechanisms, construct a premier open-source development environment matching international standards, and export Chinese approaches as contributions to global AI evolution.
Specific measures detailed in the policy document include promoting synchronized advancement of AI processor hardware alongside supporting software systems, backing breakthroughs in model training methodologies and inference optimization, developing proprietary foundation models tailored to specific industrial domains, and embedding large-scale model capabilities throughout core manufacturing workflows.
The strategy additionally prioritizes advancing critical safeguards including training dataset protection protocols and algorithmic security frameworks for industrial AI model deployment.
