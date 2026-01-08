Qatar Photography Centre Hosts 'City Speaks' Exhibition Tomorrow

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Photography Centre, a Ministry of Culture-affiliate, announced that it will host the GPU Photography Exhibition 'City Speaks' in its headquarters in the Cultural Village Foundation - Katara on Friday, in cooperation with the Global Photographic Union (GPU).

The exhibition comes in celebration of the Qatar Photography Centre being accredited as an official GPU centre and as the Union's regional representative.

Director of the Qatar Photography Centre Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain said that the exhibition offers a unique visual experience consisting of 96 photographs taken in different cities around the world, curated into 48 paired panels, with the aim of revealing hidden connections among geographically distant urban experiences.