Snowstorms Disrupt Air Travel Across Europe
(MENAFN) Severe winter weather has led to hundreds of flight cancellations and delays at airports throughout Europe, as heavy snowfall and strong winds continue to affect the region.
According to data compiled by a news agency from Flightradar24, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport currently records the highest number of disruptions.
By 3:15 pm (1415 GMT), 60% of departing flights (349 flights) from Schiphol were canceled, while 20% (114 flights) experienced delays. On the arrivals side, 58% of flights (336 flights) were canceled and 13% (77 flights) delayed, amounting to 685 cancellations in total at the airport.
Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport also faced significant disruption, with 72 departures canceled and more than 300 delayed, alongside 73 canceled arrivals and 200 delayed.
London Heathrow reported 22 canceled departures and 23 canceled arrivals, while 237 departures and 63 arrivals were delayed.
Brussels Airport saw 39 flights canceled, including 22 departures and 17 arrivals, with 155 flights delayed overall.
