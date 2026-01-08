403
BOXO Productions Announces Strategic Plans To Enter Saudi Arabia In Alignment With Vision 2030
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, NY - BOXO's expansion plan is designed to support the development of a sustainable Saudi film industry, combining global production expertise with local talent development, infrastructure building, and international market access.
"Saudi Vision 2030 represents one of the most ambitious and forward-looking cultural transformations globally," said David Stybr, CEO of BOXO Productions. "Our intention is not simply to produce films in the Kingdom, but to participate in building long-term creative capability, knowledge transfer, and global visibility for Saudi talent."
Building Talent Through Real Production Experience
As part of its Saudi market entry, BOXO plans to embed Saudi directors, writers, producers, and technical specialists directly into Hollywood-backed productions. Rather than classroom-based programs, Saudi professionals will gain hands-on experience by working alongside some of the industry's most experienced producers, directors, and post-production teams.
Developing Local Infrastructure
In parallel, BOXO plans to establish a regional post-production and special effects platform in the Kingdom, focused on AI-driven workflows, visual effects, and advanced post-production services. Today, these functions represent over 80% of modern film production workloads, making them critical to building a globally competitive creative industry.
A Proven Production Platform
BOXO enters the Saudi market with more than USD 40 million in film assets already developed and produced by the company and its partners, including recent international titles such as Locked and Land of Bad. This existing portfolio underscores that BOXO is expanding an established production platform rather than launching a greenfield initiative.
Long-Term Partnership Approach
BOXO intends to explore joint venture structures with Saudi partners, combining international intellectual property with local investment and production capabilities. The objective is to co-create Saudi-based film assets, develop globally exportable content, and ensure long-term Saudi ownership within the creative value chain.
"We believe Saudi Arabia has the opportunity to become a world-class film and post-production hub," Stybr added. "By aligning capital, talent, and global expertise, we aim to help bring Saudi stories to international audiences while anchoring the industry firmly within the Kingdom."
BOXO confirms that discussions related to its Saudi expansion are ongoing, and that the company remains committed to working closely with Saudi institutions, industry partners, and regulators to ensure full alignment with Vision 2030 and the Kingdom's cultural priorities.
