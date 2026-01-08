Amnesty Resolution Applied To Thousands Of Convicts In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Resolution of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 19, 2025, declaring an amnesty on the occasion of the“Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty,” has been applied to 3,846 convicts between December 22, 2025 and January 7, 2026, the Ministry of Justice reported to local media, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the amnesty covered convicts held under the Penitentiary and Probation Services of the Ministry of Justice, including the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

As a result of the resolution, 1,799 individuals were released from imprisonment, while 1,764 people were released from non-custodial sentences. In addition, the sentences of 250 convicts and 33 others were reduced by six months.

Among those serving sentences in penitentiary institutions, two individuals were released for participation in the Patriotic War, while eight people were granted release after reaching the age of 60 by the time the resolution entered into force.

In terms of the nature of crimes, 367 of the amnestied individuals were convicted of offenses that do not pose significant public danger, 2,992 were convicted of less serious crimes, and 487 were convicted of serious crimes.

The demographic breakdown shows that 3,625 men, 210 women, and 11 minors benefited from the amnesty.

The Ministry of Justice noted that the implementation of the amnesty act is ongoing, with further applications expected in the coming period.