(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY ( "Diversified", or the "Company" ) DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on March 20, 2025, the Company has purchased 162,102 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $13.5372 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled. Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: January 07, 2026 Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased: 162,102 Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.32 Highest Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.795 Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.5372

Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 78,560,126 shares of common stock, in issue and no shares of common stock is held in treasury. This figure of 78,560,126 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback program.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate number of ordinary shares acquired Daily volume weighted average price paid Daily highest price paid per share Daily lowest price per share Trading Venue 9351 13.4899 $ 13.78 $ 13.34 ARCX 838 13.6233 $ 13.78 $ 13.41 ASPN 700 13.6710 $ 13.77 $ 13.44 BAML 1040 13.5178 $ 13.68 $ 13.43 BATS 700 13.6414 $ 13.76 $ 13.43 BATY 200 13.4350 $ 13.44 $ 13.43 BIDS 800 13.4400 $ 13.44 $ 13.44 CPGX 100 13.4400 $ 13.44 $ 13.44 EDGA 347 13.6433 $ 13.69 $ 13.43 EDGX 127725 13.5197 $ 13.80 $ 13.32 IEXG 300 13.6900 $ 13.69 $ 13.69 JPMX 100 13.4400 $ 13.44 $ 13.44 LEVL 410 13.6840 $ 13.69 $ 13.68 SGMT 8159 13.6109 $ 13.78 $ 13.41 UBSA 200 13.7000 $ 13.74 $ 13.66 XBOS 300 13.6640 $ 13.72 $ 13.44 XCIS 5028 13.5283 $ 13.78 $ 13.35 XNAS 5804 13.5060 $ 13.73 $ 13.41 XNYS Trading venue Currency NYSE USD $ 13.5372 162,102



For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris ... Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.