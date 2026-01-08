403
Russian oil tanker gets seized by US in North Atlantic waters
(MENAFN) US forces announced Wednesday the capture of the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera, formerly known as M/V Bella 1, in the North Atlantic Ocean for alleged violations of American sanctions.
The Department of Justice, Homeland Security, and Defense coordinated the operation, which was carried out under a warrant issued by a US federal court after the vessel was tracked by the Coast Guard Cutter Munro.
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the move reinforced Washington’s blockade on Venezuelan oil shipments, declaring that the restrictions remain “in full effect — anywhere in the world.”
The seizure was described as part of President Donald Trump’s broader effort to target vessels deemed threats to the “security and stability of the Western Hemisphere.”
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said the tanker was part of Venezuela’s “shadow fleet” and was transporting sanctioned oil. She explained that the vessel was considered “stateless” after sailing under a false flag, making it subject to judicial seizure. The crew, she added, could face prosecution under US law and may be brought to the United States for trial.
Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that US forces intercepted the ship “safely” despite attempts to evade capture. She said the crew is under investigation for failing to comply with Coast Guard orders and warned that criminal charges will be pursued against those found responsible.
Russia has demanded assurances regarding the treatment of its nationals aboard the vessel, following the US announcement.
