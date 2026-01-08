403
NATO Chief Applauds Progress Toward Peace in Ukraine
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed approval for advancements on "practical aspects to secure a just and lasting end to the war in Ukraine," following a gathering of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris.
Rutte commended the United States for its role "to pursue peace and the commitment of allies to contribute to security guarantees," according to a statement issued by NATO.
The statement further noted, "While highlighting the valuable support that Allies and partners have been providing to Ukraine, he also urged continued contributions, noting the persistent needs Ukraine faces as it continues to defend against Russian attacks."
The Paris meeting, jointly hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday, concentrated on security assurances and assistance for Ukraine. It brought together leaders and senior representatives from 35 nations, NATO, the European Union, and Ukraine.
During the discussions, Washington and its European partners agreed to create a ceasefire monitoring system for Ukraine under American leadership. This initiative forms part of a wider framework of security guarantees designed to secure enduring peace.
