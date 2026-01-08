403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Woman Killed in U.S. ICE Shooting
(MENAFN) A U.S. woman fatally shot Wednesday during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) enforcement action has been identified as Renee Nicole Good.
The Department of Homeland Security contends that Good, 37, tried to strike officers with her vehicle, leading an agent to open fire in what authorities characterized as "self-defense."
Local leaders have sharply challenged that narrative, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey stating he examined video evidence of the shooting and dismissed assertions that lethal force was warranted, condemning it as reckless. He has ordered federal immigration personnel to withdraw from the city.
In a unified statement addressing the incident, the Minneapolis City Council described Good as a local resident whose "life was taken today at the hands of the federal government."
"Anyone who kills someone in our city deserves to be arrested, investigated, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said the council, insisting ICE "immediately leave our city so we can get rid of their chaos and violence that ended the life of one of our neighbors today."
'Act of domestic terrorism'
Social media footage captured an ICE agent positioned in front of Good's SUV as the vehicle advanced, with the agent discharging multiple rounds.
"An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot to protect himself and the people around him," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated, labeling the incident as "an act of domestic terrorism" and confirming the woman was struck and killed.
Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin posted on X that ICE officers were executing targeted operations when "rioters" started obstructing them and "one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle."
An ICE officer "used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers," she said, noting that injured officers were anticipated to fully recover.
However, Gov. Tim Walz supported the mayor's position, dismissing the Department of Homeland Security's version of events as "propaganda."
"The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice," he wrote on U.S. social media company X.
Mayor demands immigration officials' departure
Frey confirmed awareness of the shooting while accusing federal immigration enforcement personnel of generating "chaos" in Minneapolis.
"We're demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities," Frey wrote on X.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara revealed Good, who was blocking the street, was not the subject of any enforcement operation.
He informed reporters that at minimum two shots were fired at Good after an officer approached her on foot and the vehicle started to move away.
O'Hara confirmed the scene remains under Minneapolis Police Department control while the investigation proceeds jointly under FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension leadership.
The Trump administration has dispatched nearly 2,000 federal agents to Minnesota as part of an intensified operation targeting undocumented immigration, triggered by allegations of fraudulent activity at certain childcare facilities following an unverified video's circulation on social media.
Minnesota officials have refuted the allegations, asserting that facilities underwent inspections and are functioning in accordance with state requirements.
The Department of Homeland Security contends that Good, 37, tried to strike officers with her vehicle, leading an agent to open fire in what authorities characterized as "self-defense."
Local leaders have sharply challenged that narrative, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey stating he examined video evidence of the shooting and dismissed assertions that lethal force was warranted, condemning it as reckless. He has ordered federal immigration personnel to withdraw from the city.
In a unified statement addressing the incident, the Minneapolis City Council described Good as a local resident whose "life was taken today at the hands of the federal government."
"Anyone who kills someone in our city deserves to be arrested, investigated, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said the council, insisting ICE "immediately leave our city so we can get rid of their chaos and violence that ended the life of one of our neighbors today."
'Act of domestic terrorism'
Social media footage captured an ICE agent positioned in front of Good's SUV as the vehicle advanced, with the agent discharging multiple rounds.
"An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot to protect himself and the people around him," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated, labeling the incident as "an act of domestic terrorism" and confirming the woman was struck and killed.
Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin posted on X that ICE officers were executing targeted operations when "rioters" started obstructing them and "one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle."
An ICE officer "used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers," she said, noting that injured officers were anticipated to fully recover.
However, Gov. Tim Walz supported the mayor's position, dismissing the Department of Homeland Security's version of events as "propaganda."
"The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice," he wrote on U.S. social media company X.
Mayor demands immigration officials' departure
Frey confirmed awareness of the shooting while accusing federal immigration enforcement personnel of generating "chaos" in Minneapolis.
"We're demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities," Frey wrote on X.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara revealed Good, who was blocking the street, was not the subject of any enforcement operation.
He informed reporters that at minimum two shots were fired at Good after an officer approached her on foot and the vehicle started to move away.
O'Hara confirmed the scene remains under Minneapolis Police Department control while the investigation proceeds jointly under FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension leadership.
The Trump administration has dispatched nearly 2,000 federal agents to Minnesota as part of an intensified operation targeting undocumented immigration, triggered by allegations of fraudulent activity at certain childcare facilities following an unverified video's circulation on social media.
Minnesota officials have refuted the allegations, asserting that facilities underwent inspections and are functioning in accordance with state requirements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment