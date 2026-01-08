403
Syrian military to launch limited operation in Aleppo against PKK/YPG
(MENAFN) The Syrian Information Ministry said Wednesday that the army will carry out a restricted military campaign in Aleppo aimed at the PKK/YPG, following a series of deadly assaults on civilians.
“In response to the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) ongoing attacks on civilian residential areas, main roads and security forces, the Syrian Arab Army will launch a limited military operation in Aleppo," the ministry stated.
Officials reported that more than 20 civilians have been killed and over 150 injured in the past month, while at least 25 soldiers also lost their lives. The ministry added that the violence has disrupted commerce and daily life across the city.
The operation, according to the announcement, was requested by local residents and will focus on halting artillery fire, sniper attacks, and drone strikes. Goals include restoring security, reopening the Aleppo–Azaz road, and safeguarding civilians. Authorities emphasized that the campaign will adhere to international law, prioritizing evacuation of civilians and targeting only armed groups deemed responsible for the attacks.
The PKK/YPG, operating under the banner of the SDF, has been accused of intensifying shelling in Aleppo. On Tuesday, at least five people were killed and 16 injured in bombardments, with renewed strikes continuing into Wednesday morning.
The Syrian Civil Defense reported that by midday Wednesday, 850 civilians had been evacuated from Aleppo due to worsening humanitarian conditions and ongoing shelling.
