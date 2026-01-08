403
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Tanker
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, US forces announced the capture of the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera, formerly known as M/V Bella 1, in the North Atlantic Ocean for “violations of U.S. sanctions.”
The US Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Defense jointly coordinated the operation, according to a statement shared via the American social media platform X.
Officials explained that the seizure was carried out "pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC (United States Coast Guard Cutter) Munro."
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth emphasized, "The blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil remains in full effect — anywhere in the world."
The statement noted that the action was part of President Donald Trump’s broader campaign against vessels that “threaten the security and stability of the Western Hemisphere,” reflecting ongoing US efforts to enforce restrictions on oil shipments.
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt described the tanker as part of Venezuela’s "shadow fleet," transporting oil subject to US sanctions. She explained that the vessel was deemed "stateless" after sailing under a "false flag" and was therefore subject to a judicial seizure order, which provided the legal foundation for US intervention.
Leavitt added, "That means the crew is now subject to prosecution for any applicable violation of federal law, and they will be brought to the United States for such prosecution if necessary."
