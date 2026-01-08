403
Malaysia PM says emerging nations should not be bound by US, China
(MENAFN) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Wednesday that developing countries must recognize their future is not necessarily “tied to the dictates of the big powers, be it United States or China.”
Delivering a lecture in Ankara titled Power Shift: Strategic Choices for Malaysia and Türkiye, organized by the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) and the Institute of Strategic and International Studies Malaysia, Anwar criticized the failures of the global order. He argued that the “international system and order has failed, where political leaders have shown so much contradiction, hypocrisy, where democracy and human rights have rendered useless to many and being questioned by many in our societies.”
He praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s “realistic position” and emphasized the need for moral clarity in global politics, saying, “What the world requires now is voice of conscience, a consistent moral voice.”
Anwar reiterated that “emerging countries … to realize that our future is not necessarily be tied to the dictates of the big powers, be it United States or China.”
