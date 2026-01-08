403
India Calls for Talks After U.S. Venezuela Move
(MENAFN) New Delhi has urged diplomatic engagement among all involved parties following the controversial U.S.-led operation that resulted in Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's detention—a move drawing worldwide criticism.
Speaking from Luxembourg on Tuesday, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized that protecting Venezuelan civilians remains his government's paramount concern amid the unfolding crisis, calling for immediate negotiations.
"We are concerned at the developments, but we would really urge all the parties involved to now sit down and sort of come to a position which is in the interest of the well-being and the safety of the people of Venezuela," he said.
Jaishankar continued: "At the end of the day, that is our concern, that we would want Venezuela, the country with whom over many, many years we've had very good relations, and (its) people to come out well from whatever is the direction of events."
The South American nation previously served as a major petroleum supplier to India, though crude shipments largely ceased following earlier sanctions—well ahead of the current turmoil. Despite this, Reliance Industries maintains imports of 2 million barrels monthly from Venezuela, while the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) retains investment positions in the San Cristobal and Carabobo-1 petroleum ventures.
India's Foreign Ministry confirmed it has established communication with Indian nationals residing in Venezuela and pledged to "continue to provide all possible assistance." Approximately 50 Indian citizens and 30 individuals of Indian descent are believed to be in the country.
While New Delhi has voiced alarm regarding Washington's military action in Venezuela, officials have deliberately avoided directly identifying the U.S. in their statements. A cautiously phrased Foreign Ministry release issued Sunday indicated India was actively tracking developments in the South American state. Jaishankar similarly refrained from naming the U.S. during his Luxembourg press briefing.
Fellow BRICS nations—including Russia, China, Brazil, and Iran—have issued strong denunciations of America's operation. Russia's Foreign Ministry declared Tuesday that Moscow maintains unwavering support for its longstanding partner Venezuela "in the face of blatant neo-colonial threats and external armed aggression." The Kremlin has demanded Maduro's immediate release from American detention and his reinstatement as the nation's leader.
On Saturday, Maduro and his spouse were seized by U.S. military personnel and transported to American soil to face prosecution. Delcy Rodriguez, who served as Venezuela's vice president at the time, took the oath of office as interim head of state on Monday.
