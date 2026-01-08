403
Trump, Petro Discuss Disputes, Energy Cooperation
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated Wednesday it was a “great honor” to speak with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who phoned to address matters such as drug trafficking and ongoing disagreements between the two nations.
"I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He explained that preparations for the meeting are being organized by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Colombia’s Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio. "The meeting is expected to take place at the White House in Washington, D.C.," Trump added.
On the social media platform X, Petro said the two leaders discussed “disagreement” regarding Trump’s perspective on ties between the US and Latin America.
Petro suggested that an “American alliance” could be established if South America’s clean energy potential were fully utilized, noting that Latin America could supply 100% of the US energy matrix as part of efforts to “fight to stop the climate crisis.”
He warned, “Using Latin America solely for oil would only lead to the destruction of international law and therefore to barbarism and a third world war.”
Petro proposed that a $500 billion US investment could unlock the “clean energy potential of Latin America” and turn it into a reality.
