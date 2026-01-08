403
Trump says ICE agent acted in self-defense in Minnesota shooting
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer involved in a fatal shooting in Minnesota, saying the agent acted in self-defense.
Trump described the incident in Minneapolis as “a horrible thing to watch." He wrote on Truth Social: "The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense."
The president added that the officer was hospitalized with injuries, remarking, “Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive.”
Trump said the situation is under review but blamed political opponents, stating that “the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis.”
The White House issued a statement of support, praising the "brave" ICE agents and law enforcement officers who "risk everything to keep our communities safe."
