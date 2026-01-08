403
Trump Says Minnesota Governor Could Leave Office Over Fraud Claims
(MENAFN) Donald Trump has accused Minnesota Governor Tim Walz of involvement in a massive fraud operation, alleging the "corrupt" Democratic leader may resign early after being implicated in a scheme tied to state-run daycare facilities. Walz recently declared he would not pursue another term.
Federal investigators are examining numerous childcare establishments allegedly operated by members of Minnesota's Somali community, which represents the state's most substantial immigrant population.
The sitting president posted Monday on Truth Social that "Governor Walz has destroyed the State of Minnesota."
Walz "will not be running again because he was caught, REDHANDED, along with Ilhan Omar, and others of his Somali friends, stealing Tens of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars," Trump alleged. He predicted the "facts will come out, and they will reveal a seriously unscrupulous, and rich, group of 'SLIMEBALLS'."
Hours earlier, Walz announced he had "decided to step out of the race" and would abandon his plans to "run for a historic third term as Minnesota's Governor." He countered by accusing Trump and "his allies" of "seeking to take advantage of the crisis" while "demonizing our Somali neighbors and wrongly confiscating childcare funding that Minnesotans rely on."
Late December saw Deputy Health and Human Services Secretary Jim O'Neill announce the federal government had "frozen all child care payments to the state of Minnesota." Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed her agency was initiating a "massive investigation on childcare and other rampant fraud" targeting Minnesota.
FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed resources had been "surged" to Minnesota, warning that naturalized individuals of Somali origin involved could face "denaturalization and deportation."
Federal prosecutors estimate the alleged fraud scheme may have siphoned up to $9 billion in taxpayer funds.
The federal probe intensified following an investigation published last month by YouTuber Nick Shirley. The independent journalist documented visits to multiple Minnesota childcare and healthcare facilities allegedly controlled by Somali-background operators that appeared to be inactive shell operations. Shirley claimed these centers collected over $110 million in state funding despite providing no actual services.
