Sarah McColl-Gausden is a landscape ecologist who currently works as a research fellow at The University of Melbourne. She has a background in fire ecology, simulation modelling, and fire behaviour analysis. Sarah holds a PhD in fire science, specifically the prediction of future fire regimes under a changing climate and the implications for biodiversity.

