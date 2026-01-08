Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sarah Mccoll-Gausden

2026-01-08 01:08:33
  • Research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Sarah McColl-Gausden is a landscape ecologist who currently works as a research fellow at The University of Melbourne. She has a background in fire ecology, simulation modelling, and fire behaviour analysis. Sarah holds a PhD in fire science, specifically the prediction of future fire regimes under a changing climate and the implications for biodiversity.

Experience
  • 2022–present Research fellow, The University of Melbourne
  • 2022–2022 Future fire risk analyst, The University of Melbourne
Education
  • 2022 The University of Melbourne, PhD
  • 2017 The University of Melbourne, Masters of Science (Ecosystem Science)
  • 2015 The University of Melbourne, Bachelor of Science
Publications
  • 2022 Future fire regimes increase risks to obligate-seeder forests, Diversity and Distributions
  • 2021 Climatic and edaphic gradients predict variation in wildland fuel hazard in south‐eastern Australia, Ecography
  • 2019 Pathways of change: Predicting the effects of fire on flammability, Journal of Environmental Management
  • 2017 Visual assessment of surface fuel loads does not align with destructively sampled surface fuels, Forests

