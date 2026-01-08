John Harvey
- PhD Researcher, Global Agriculture and Food Systems, University of Edinburgh Research Associate, Centre for Rural Policy Research (CRPR), University of Exeter
John's background is as a practicing veterinary surgeon and working in the international development and animal welfare sectors. His research approach reflects his cross-disciplinary background.
John's research interest is in the environmental impacts of feeding pets (cats and dogs), including how feeding behaviours might be changed and exploring approaches to differentiating the environmental impacts of prime meat and animal by-products. Research interests extend to wider food system issues, especially related to quantifying and managing environmental impacts of animal products when they are used in different industries including human food, animal food and energy (biofuels).Experience
- 2024–present Research Associate, Centre for Rural Policy Research (CRPR), University of Exeter 2024–present PhD Researcher, Global Agriculture and Food Systems, University of Edinburgh
- 2024 University of Exeter, MSc Global Sustainability Solutions 2011 Oxford Brookes University, MA Development and Emergency Practice 2003 University of Glasgow, Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery 2001 Royal Veterinary College, BSc(Hons) Veterinary Pathology
- Member of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (MRCVS)
