Shooting at US funeral leaves two dead, six injured
(MENAFN) A violent incident outside a church in Utah late Wednesday left two people dead and six others wounded.
Authorities reported that three of the injured remain in critical condition. The shooting occurred at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on North Redwood Road.
Police confirmed that some victims were transported to hospitals in private vehicles before officers arrived. No arrests have been made, and investigators have yet to identify a suspect or provide details about a possible getaway vehicle.
Law enforcement is currently searching the surrounding area, including Redwood Road and the Jordan River, while the road near the church remains closed. Officials have urged residents to stay away from the scene.
The FBI’s Salt Lake City office stated on social media that it is “aware of the incident in Salt Lake City and offering assistance to our law enforcement partners.”
