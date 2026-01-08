403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Holds First Call with Colombian Leader
(MENAFN) Donald Trump and Colombian leader Gustavo Petro engaged in their inaugural phone conversation since tensions erupted over drug policy and recent military actions in Venezuela, signaling a potential thaw in relations between Washington and Bogotá.
The discussion followed escalating rhetoric between the two leaders, which intensified after U.S. forces conducted a weekend operation extracting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his spouse, Cilia Flores, from Caracas.
Taking to his Truth Social network Wednesday, Trump characterized the exchange positively. "It was a Great Honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have had," the American president posted.
"I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future," Trump continued, noting both governments are coordinating a White House visit for Petro.
Speaking at a Bogotá gathering, Petro confirmed this marked their first direct communication since his 2022 presidential victory. "I requested that direct communication be reestablished between the foreign ministers and the presidents. If there is no dialogue, there is war," Petro declared to supporters.
The Colombian leader subsequently posted on X about fundamental policy differences with his American counterpart regarding hemispheric relations. Petro advocated for U.S. investment in renewable energy infrastructure across Latin America instead of fossil fuel extraction.
"Using Latin America solely for oil would lead to the destruction of international law and, ultimately, to barbarism and World War III," Petro stated on the platform, framing his alternative approach around "peace, life, and global democracy."
Relations deteriorated last year when Trump sanctioned Petro and canceled his visa following the Colombian president's criticism of Pentagon operations against suspected cartel vessels in Caribbean waters. Petro characterized the strikes as "barbaric" attacks on innocent fishermen, prompting Trump to brand him an "illegal drug leader."
In a detailed X post earlier this week, Petro emphasized counter-narcotics efforts as his administration's foremost concern, claiming he had "ordered the largest seizure of cocaine in world history." He issued a stern warning about national defense, stating Colombian forces would "fire at invaders."
Petro has condemned the U.S. commando raid that seized Maduro as an "abhorrent" breach of Venezuelan territorial integrity. Multiple South American nations joined Russia and China in criticizing the operation. Maduro and Flores appeared before a New York court Monday, entering not guilty pleas to narcotics trafficking and weapons-related accusations.
The discussion followed escalating rhetoric between the two leaders, which intensified after U.S. forces conducted a weekend operation extracting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his spouse, Cilia Flores, from Caracas.
Taking to his Truth Social network Wednesday, Trump characterized the exchange positively. "It was a Great Honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have had," the American president posted.
"I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future," Trump continued, noting both governments are coordinating a White House visit for Petro.
Speaking at a Bogotá gathering, Petro confirmed this marked their first direct communication since his 2022 presidential victory. "I requested that direct communication be reestablished between the foreign ministers and the presidents. If there is no dialogue, there is war," Petro declared to supporters.
The Colombian leader subsequently posted on X about fundamental policy differences with his American counterpart regarding hemispheric relations. Petro advocated for U.S. investment in renewable energy infrastructure across Latin America instead of fossil fuel extraction.
"Using Latin America solely for oil would lead to the destruction of international law and, ultimately, to barbarism and World War III," Petro stated on the platform, framing his alternative approach around "peace, life, and global democracy."
Relations deteriorated last year when Trump sanctioned Petro and canceled his visa following the Colombian president's criticism of Pentagon operations against suspected cartel vessels in Caribbean waters. Petro characterized the strikes as "barbaric" attacks on innocent fishermen, prompting Trump to brand him an "illegal drug leader."
In a detailed X post earlier this week, Petro emphasized counter-narcotics efforts as his administration's foremost concern, claiming he had "ordered the largest seizure of cocaine in world history." He issued a stern warning about national defense, stating Colombian forces would "fire at invaders."
Petro has condemned the U.S. commando raid that seized Maduro as an "abhorrent" breach of Venezuelan territorial integrity. Multiple South American nations joined Russia and China in criticizing the operation. Maduro and Flores appeared before a New York court Monday, entering not guilty pleas to narcotics trafficking and weapons-related accusations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment