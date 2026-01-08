Growth Opportunities In The Global 5G Test Equipment Industry

This blog is based on Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, “ 5G Test Equipment Market, Global, 2025–2029,” authored by Sujan Sami from the Industrial Practice Area.

As 5G moves into its next stage of maturity, 5G network testing equipment is becoming a strategic foundation for ensuring reliability, performance, and security across the world's most advanced networks. No longer limited to validation and compliance, 5G test solutions now underpin high-volume semiconductor production, mission-critical private networks, space-based connectivity, and early 6G research.

Discover the growth opportunities, innovation hotspots, and competitive dynamics shaping the future of 5G testing.

According to Frost & Sullivan's latest analysis, the global 5G test equipment market generated $1.47 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily at a 4.2% CAGR through 2029, supported by private 5G momentum, AI-enabled assurance, and persistent demand for validated network quality.

How is your organization preparing to move beyond traditional testing and capitalize on the next wave of growth in the global 5G test equipment industry?

5G growth is accelerating as organizations are adopting private 5G networks, implementing AI-driven service assurance, and integrating cloud–edge computing to support advanced workloads. Non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) are extending 5G coverage into remote and mission-critical environments. With 6G still years away, 5G is remaining the primary innovation platform enabling advanced applications across healthcare, defense, manufacturing, and global connectivity.

The 5G test equipment ecosystem is shifting from hardware-led sales to more flexible, service-oriented and outcome-based models. Business-to-Business-to-Everything (B2B2X) partnerships are expanding, and software-centric, pay-as-you-grow testing models are reshaping how value is delivered. This transition is reducing capital expenditure barriers, enhancing market accessibility, and accelerating the adoption of scalable, cloud-enabled test platforms.

Organizations are facing persistent barriers, including high capital costs, complex hardware upgrade requirements, and shortages of skilled personnel, especially within multi-vendor, disaggregated 5G environments. Limited integration of AI is restricting automation and operational efficiency. To overcome these challenges, vendors are prioritizing customer education, deploying modular architectures, and expanding lifecycle services that are reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).

How is your organization aligning its 5G testing strategy with these accelerating megatrends, business model shifts, and operational challenges?

5G networks are rapidly expanding in complexity, scale, and diversity. This evolution is placing new demands on testing ecosystems, particularly in environments where performance, security, and reliability cannot be compromised.

Enterprises and governments are adopting private networks to enable Industry 4.0, automation, and highly secure industrial operations. These customized networks require specialized test capabilities across devices, chipsets, and network layers.

Satellites, drones, and airborne platforms are transforming how connectivity is delivered in remote and mission-critical areas. NTN testing is becoming essential as 3GPP standardization accelerates adoption across maritime, aviation, defense, and disaster response missions.

From pharma and aerospace to smart cities and consumer broadband, users expect faultless performance. This is creating unprecedented demand for continuous, real-time network validation.

How is your organization adapting its testing strategy to keep pace with private 5G growth, NTN expansion, and rising service quality expectations?



Keysight Technologies: Leader in radio frequency (RF), semiconductor, and end-to-end 5G testing with strong cloud-native automation, AI analytics, and NTN capabilities.

Rohde & Schwarz: Strong in advanced RF testing, signal analysis, 5G New Radio (NR) measurements, and growing private 5G/NTN validation.

Anritsu: Expertise in wireless and optical testing, with strengths in Radio Access Network (RAN) validation, protocol analysis, and 5G device testing. Tektronix: Leading provider of digital test equipment and oscilloscopes, supporting high-speed interfaces and 5G semiconductor testing.

With China accelerating 5G Advanced adoption and India expanding rural connectivity, APAC is expected to see a significant growth in 5G subscriptions through 2030. This surge is creating strong demand for low operation expenditure test models, including pay-per-use, subscription-based, and software-centric testing. Vendors able to deliver scalable, cost-effective solutions for high-volume deployments will capture the region's strongest opportunities.

Standalone 5G is gaining momentum due to its low latency, higher bandwidth, and superior reliability-especially for industrial automation, AI/machine learning (ML) applications, and mission-critical operations. As organizations migrate away from non-standalone architectures, demand is growing for customized SA test capabilities, automated workflows, and solutions that reduce downtime and accelerate deployment.

AI and automation are becoming essential for handling the scale, speed, and complexity of modern 5G networks. AI-assisted testing improves accuracy, enables predictive assurance, and supports high-volume semiconductor and device manufacturing. The convergence of 5G and AI will fuel demand for real-time, automated validation platforms that reduce labor costs and shorten time-to-market.

The organizations that succeed in the next phase of 5G growth will be those that treat testing as a strategic differentiator, not an operational requirement. By embedding AI-driven intelligence, software-defined workflows, and adaptive test architectures across the lifecycle, leaders can accelerate innovation, shorten deployment cycles, and consistently outperform in a rapidly shifting landscape.

What steps is your organization taking to transform its testing strategy into a competitive advantage for the 5G and 6G era?

Next Steps