11 Bird Flu Outbreaks In Kerala

India has reported 11 outbreaks of the highly pathogenic H5N1 ‌bird flu on ‌farms in ‍the southern Kerala state last month, the World Organisation for Animal ‍Health (WOAH) said.

The spread of avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has raised concerns among governments and ‌the poultry industry after it ravaged flocks around the ‍world in recent years, ‌disrupting supply, fuelling higher food prices and raising the risk of human transmission.

The H5N1 virus caused the death of a total of 54,100 birds, mostly ducks, the Paris-based ​WOAH said, ‌citing a report from the Indian authorities. ‍Another 30,289 birds were subsequently culled as a precaution.

The outbreaks were detected from December 9 ​and were confirmed on December 22, the report says.

They were the first ones reported among poultry since May, the report says.