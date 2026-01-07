Alibaba Cloud Recognized As A Leader In AI Infrastructure Solutions Report

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Received the highest score

in seven out of the 13 criteria in the current offering category

Hangzhou, China, January, 2026 – Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: AI Infrastructure Solutions, Q4 2025. Alibaba Cloud believes this designation recognizes

its sustained leadership in cloud infrastructure and AI innovation.

Alibaba Cloud is named one of the five leaders among 13 vendors in the Forrester's report, which evaluates vendors based on their current offering and strategy. Alibaba Cloud received the highest possible score (5.00) in seven out of the 13 criteria in the current offering category, including configuration, data management, management–operations, fault tolerance, efficiency and deployment locale. It also received the highest scores possible in the roadmap and pricing flexibility and transparency criteria within the strategy category.

According to the report, Alibaba Cloud's formidable roadmap coordinates architecture, infrastructure improvements and governance to anticipate and address future requirements, not just the immediate needs of the present. Its simple, upfront pricing is also less complex than that of its competitors, making it easy for clients to plan and consume services. The report also states that customers often praise Alibaba Cloud's performance, scalability, strong pace of open-source innovation, and great customer service.

“For us, this recognition from Forrester validates our unwavering commitment to pioneering the cloud and AI infrastructure that will power tomorrow's digital economy. We're building the essential foundation enterprises need to harness AI's transformative potential-delivering solutions that are not only high-performing and scalable, but also secure and compliant with local requirements. We're proud to be recognized as a leader in this space, and we remain dedicated to helping our customers accelerate their digital transformation and unlock new opportunities for growth,” said Jiangwei Jiang, Senior Researcher and General Manager of Infrastructure Products, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

In this evaluation, Forrester doubled down on the AI infrastructure itself - compute, network, and storage - and how it enables AI rather than the capabilities further up the stack. It encourages businesses to make the right AI infrastructure purchase decisions by considering architecture for workload-specific demands, engineering efficiency across compute, network, storage, and orchestration and sustainability, operability, and long-term flexibility.

Alibaba Cloud's position as a leader in AI infrastructure is a result of its unwavering commitment to long-term technological innovation with its“AI+Cloud” strategy, which integrates cutting-edge cloud infrastructure with advanced AI capabilities.

In February 2025, Alibaba Group announced plans to invest at least RMB380 billion over three years to advance its cloud computing and AI infrastructure. With this investment, Alibaba Cloud is scaling up its AI capabilities and cloud infrastructure to support the next wave of technological advancements, ensuring businesses and developers have the tools to innovate and grow.

About Alibaba Cloud:

Alibaba Cloud ( ) is a global leader in full-stack artificial intelligence services, offering state-of-the-art intelligent capabilities and a worldwide AI cloud computing network, providing developer-friendly AI services across the globe. Qwen (Chinese: Tongyi Qianwen) is a family of large language and multimodal AI models developed by Alibaba. Debuted in 2023, open-weight Qwen models are available to global developers via HuggingFace and ModelScope.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change.