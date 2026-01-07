Arab Opinion Index Records Broad Support For Democracy And Mixed Views On Living Conditions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies has released findings from the 2024 to 2025 Arab Opinion Index following a presentation at its headquarters in Doha. The survey, now in its ninth edition, examines political, economic and social views across 15 Arab countries.

Fieldwork took place between October 2024 and August 2025 and included interviews with more than 40,000 respondents. The latest round includes the first nationwide public opinion polling conducted inside Syria, providing data that had not previously been available through this project.

Results show that 57 percent of respondents believe their countries are moving in a positive direction, while 37 percent take the opposite view. Economic strain remains widespread. Forty one percent said their income covers only basic needs and 28 percent reported that it does not cover them. Outside the Gulf states, many households report reliance on loans or assistance.

Support for democratic governance continues across the region. Sixty eight percent of respondents expressed support for a democratic system, consistent with results recorded in every round of the survey since 2011. Trust in public institutions varies. Legislative councils received trust ratings from 51 percent of respondents, while the military received the highest level of trust at 82 percent.

The survey documents the impact of ongoing conflicts on civilians. In Gaza, more than 85 percent of respondents reported repeated displacement, hunger and the absence of basic services such as water, electricity, medical supplies and internet access. In Lebanon, 76 percent of respondents living in areas targeted by Israel said they had been forced to flee. At least half reported limited access to food and 41 percent reported limited access to healthcare and medicine. In Sudan, 47 percent said they had been internally displaced since the conflict began. More than half reported shortages of electricity, food and medication.

Public opinion in Syria was examined in detail. Between 80 and 94 percent of Syrian respondents reported feelings that included hope, joy, happiness and relief following the fall of the regime of Bashar al-Assad, while around 80 percent also reported anxiety or uncertainty. Respondents identified economic conditions, security, political stability and national unity as the most pressing issues facing the country. While sectarian discourse was acknowledged, 41 percent attributed it to foreign interference and 66 percent said they do not differentiate in their dealings with others on the basis of sect or religion.

The 2024 to 2025 edition of the Arab Opinion Index also includes findings on social media use, levels of trust in digital information and exposure to false or misleading content, reflecting the growing role of online platforms in shaping public opinion across the region.

