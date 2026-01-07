Bitdeer Technologies Shareholder Alert: Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Bitdeer Technologies Group - BTDR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Bitdeer Technologies Group (“Bitdeer” or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: BTDR), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between June 6, 2024 and November 10, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

About the Lawsuit

Bitdeer and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 10, 2025, despite prior positive statements to investors regarding its research and technology roadmap for its SEALMINER Bitcoin mining machine, the Company announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, disclosing a net loss that had widened to $266.7 million or $1.28 per share, due to increased operating expenses related to the“R&D of our ASICs roadmap.”

On this news, the price of Bitdeer's shares fell from a closing market price of $17.65 per share on November 10, 2025 to $15.02 per share on November 11, 2025, a decline of more than 14%.

The case is Ismail N. Sakar v. Bitdeer Technologies Group, et al., No. 25-cv-10069.

