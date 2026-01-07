Kazakhstan Reports Rise In Visa Cards In Circulation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Visa continues to hold the largest share of Kazakhstan's payment card market, with 40.77 million cards in circulation as of December 1, 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Bank of Kazakhstan shows that the number of Visa cards rose by 3.5% compared to the 39.37 million cards recorded a year earlier.

The growth was primarily driven by debit cards, which rose by 3.9% year-on-year to 37.86 million. In contrast, Visa credit cards saw a slight decline of 2.67%, dropping to 633,700 units. Additionally, the category of debit cards with credit limits and prepaid cards remained relatively stable at 2.28 million.

In terms of activity, 20.53 million Visa cards were used as of December 1, 2025, a 3.54% increase from the 19.83 million active cards reported in the same period of 2024.

Meanwhile, the total number of payment cards in circulation in Kazakhstan reached 84.38 million as of December 1, 2025, which is a 4.88% increase from 80.46 million on the same date in 2024.

Within the international segment, Visa was followed by MasterCard at 14.72 million cards and UnionPay at 811,800 cards.

As of December 1, 2025, the issuance of payment cards in Kazakhstan was carried out by 17 banks and the Kazpost company.