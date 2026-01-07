Priyanka Chopra Looks Battle Ready In A Fierce Avatar As 'Bloody Mary' In 'The Bluff'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Global sensation Priyanka Chopra will be seen exploring a new territory with her forthcoming swashbuckler action thriller "The Bluff", where she will essay the role of Ercell Bodden, a fierce pirate.

As the project gears up to premiere on the OTT platform Prime Video from February 25, PeeCee decided to treat the netizens with a few glimpses from her much-awaited next.

Posting a couple of stills from "The Bluff", Priyanka wrote on her Instagram handle, "Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary #TheBluff | Feb. 25. 2026 Only on @PrimeVideo @KarlUrban @primemovies.(sic)".

PeeCee was seen battle-ready in these pictures with a blood-soaked and fierce avatar as a once-feared pirate. However, now, her personality has gained a softer dimension, that of a mother.

From fighting Keith Urban in the battleground to spending time with her family, PeeCee's character in "The Bluff" looks both physically and emotionally challenging.

Reacting to the first look of the diva from the action entertainer, her singer and actor husband, Nick Jonas, wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Can't wait for the world to see how absalutly incredible @priyankachopra is in this movie.(sic)".

Set in the late 1800s, "The Bluff" shares the journey of Ercell Bodden (Played by Priyanka Chopra), a former pirate known by the name of“Bloody Mary.” As she successfully builds a different life for herself after fleeing her ruthless crew, predominantly taking the role of a mother living in the Cayman Islands, her past returns to haunt her.

Her former crew tracks her down, forcing her to face the violent world she was once a part of.

Backed by the Russo Brothers' AGBO Studios in association with Amazon MGM Studios, "The Bluff" also stars Temuera Morrison as Quartermaster Lee, Captain Connor's gold-hungry consigliere, along with Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo in crucial roles.