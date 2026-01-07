Aqueous Announces National“Celebrating The Wines Of Hungary” Campaign As U.S. Consumer Interest In Heritage-Driven Wine Categories Grows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, TX, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqueous Spirits, a U.S.-based importer specializing in premium Hungarian wines, today announced the launch of its nationalcampaign, a coordinated initiative designed to expand consumer awareness of Hungary's historic wine regions and strengthen retail engagement across key markets. The program will begin rolling out in late 2025 and continue into 2026, marking the first nationwide educational and in-store activation series in the company's history.

The announcement follows a period of sustained growth for Aqueous, supported by increasing consumer interest in provenance-focused wine categories and expanding representation of Central European producers in the U.S. market. The company's initiative is structured to introduce a broader audience to Hungary's family-owned wineries, many of which have limited visibility outside Europe despite longstanding winemaking traditions.

National Rollout Designed to Support Education and On-Site Consumer Engagement

The“Celebrating the Wines of Hungary” campaign will center on coordinated retail activations, organized educational content, and collaborative programming between U.S. retailers and participating Hungarian wineries. Aqueous confirmed that in-store tasting events, brand education sessions, regional overviews, and winemaker appearances will constitute the core of the rollout.

Aqueous noted that the initiative was developed to provide consumers with direct exposure to wines from Tokaj, Eger, Villány, and other significant Hungarian regions. The program's objective is to support U.S. retailers in offering consumers structured tasting opportunities and region-specific information while also contributing to broader visibility for participating wineries.

“Increasing access to heritage-driven wines requires structured, consistent engagement at the consumer level,” said Thomas Hoeber, Founder and CEO of Aqueous Spirits.“The national campaign is designed to give retailers the tools and programming needed to introduce Hungary's wine regions through direct experience, transparent information, and clear context.”

Participating Wineries Represent a Cross-Section of Hungarian Regional Diversity

Aqueous currently imports wines from ten Hungarian family estates that will be featured throughout the campaign. The company emphasized that these wineries reflect diverse regional profiles and production styles across Hungary's major growing areas. Participating estates include:



Thummerer Winery

Gunzer Family Estate

St. Andrea

Gizella Winery

Feind Estate

Grand Tokaj

Maszeros Pál Estate

Laposa Estate

Tuszko Estate Jakab Estate



Several of these wineries have received international recognition for specific releases, illustrating the quality and range of Hungarian wine production. These acknowledgments will serve as educational reference points during the campaign's programming.

Campaign Structure: Multi-Phase Activation and Educational Outreach

Aqueous confirmed that the initiative will unfold in several phases across late 2025 and 2026. Phase one will focus on in-store tasting opportunities and guided consumer introductions to the portfolio. Phase two will expand to include regional deep-dive content, cultural programming, and the integration of historical context for Hungary's wine-producing communities. Retail-facing materials will highlight terroir diversity, appellation characteristics, and winery profiles without promotional language or comparative claims.

The company stated that the framework was designed to align with established retail protocols while ensuring that category education remains consistent across markets. Aqueous will coordinate directly with retail partners to provide standardized materials, formal tasting notes, and region-specific information compiled in collaboration with participating wineries.

Integration of Data Systems to Support Campaign Execution

Aqueous's operational model incorporates internal CRM systems and AI-based review tools that track performance indicators such as SKU movement, inventory levels, retail activations, and response patterns. While not the focus of the announcement, the company acknowledged that these tools will assist in organizing the national campaign and monitoring its progress.

According to Aqueous, the data systems are used to identify operational priority areas and to allocate resources effectively during campaign rollouts. The company emphasized that these systems support internal logistics and do not generate forecasts, guarantees, or implied performance results.

Reflecting Broader Industry Momentum for Central European Wines

Aqueous stated that the national initiative aligns with a broader increase in U.S. consumer interest in lesser-known European wine regions. Industry reports have indicated growing demand for wines with strong geographic identity, traceable sourcing, and family-based production models, criteria that many Hungarian wineries meet.

Hoeber noted that the timing of the campaign corresponds to this momentum, adding that coordinated national visibility may support long-term awareness of Hungary's wine regions among U.S. consumers.“Our objective is to provide access, structure, and clarity for consumers and retailers engaging with Hungarian wines for the first time,” he said.

Looking Ahead

The company expects continued development of the campaign throughout 2026 as additional retail markets are incorporated. Aqueous affirmed that future programming will remain focused on education, heritage, and transparent representation of participating wineries. No future performance expectations or projected commercial outcomes are being communicated at this time.

About Aqueous Spirits

Aqueous Spirits is a U.S.-based importer specializing in premium Hungarian wines. Founded in 2019, the company represents ten family-owned Hungarian estates and distributes a portfolio of more than 85 SKUs across national retail partners. Aqueous provides logistics coordination, compliance support, brand development, and data-informed retail organization in collaboration with its winery partners. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX.



More information at its website:





Media Contact

Company Name: Aqueous Spirits

Contact Person: Thomas Hoeber

Email:...cy

Phone: 972-349-1300

Country: United States

Website:

