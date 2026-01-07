'Day Of My Death' Documentary World Premier At Toronto's Black Lives Matter Wildseed Center On February 5, 2026

TORONTO, ON - January 7, 2026 - Canadian Actress & Filmmaker Dayle McLeod is premiering her documentary short 'Day of My Death' (funded by the Toronto Arts & Canada Council for the Arts) at the Black Lives Matter Wildseed Center in Toronto. The event includes a fireside chat with the filmmaker and special guests; black/trans artist/activist Ravyn Wngs and playwright/sangoma Mkhulu Samson Ingwe on Thursday February 5, 2026.

The 40 min personal documentary follows Dayle to her ancestral lands of South Africa to live under the strict tutelage of elder Sangomas (female traditional shamanic practitioners) who put her through the ancient rites of passage of her people. The main ceremony that lasts 3 days is called the 'Intwaso', which translates to 'The Day of Your Death'.

Shot on her iphone, viewers witness Dayle's inspiring and emotional journey through the pain of initiation, transcending past demons and rewriting her own story. Day of my Death illustrates the power of ancestral re-connection and challenges viewers to consider the demands of their own ancestry in times of trouble.

“Powerful, Emotional, Creative and Profound” - Phil Borges, Director. of 'Crazywise'.

'I was Captivated' - Adam Rapp, Pulitzer Prize nominated Playwright & Author.

'I'm so emotional after watching; a beautiful, vulnerable, powerful story'- Jess Salguiero, Canadian Screen Award Winning Actress.

Dayle McLeod (Makhosi Nyoga Yomfula) is a de-colonial dream weaver using performance, Storytelling, Poetry, Music & film to inspire visions of what liberation could look like. As an actor you've seen her on Amazon's 'The Expanse', CBC's 'Burden of Truth' & Netflix's 'Orphan Black:Echos' & 'Law & Order: Toronto'. Her folk music albums 'In Bloom' and 'Snakes' have been featured in a number of film and television productions including CTV's 'Kims Convenience', Mary Harron's film; 'Charlie Says' and Sam Coyle's award winning web series 'Avocado Toast'. Her memoir 'The Big Dream; My Terrifyingly Beautiful Shamanic Initiation into the Arts' tells the story of her calling illness and how she came to shamanic medicine. She is from Alliston, Ontario, Canada.

