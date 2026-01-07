Upper Deck Announces Coveted Harry Potter License, Upcoming Product Collection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry leader activates new Harry Potter license by delivering the news in a unique way inspired by the world of Harry Potter

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the global leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, is adding another iconic license to its extensive portfolio – announcing a deal to create collectibles surrounding the beloved Harry Potter franchise. News of the collaboration between Upper Deck and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products was delivered to media and prospective retailers in a unique way inspired by the world of Harry Potter. The agreement will enable Upper Deck to provide fans with even more ways to connect with the acclaimed franchise, as the collectibles leader lends its expertise to create unique and premium products for Harry Potter fans around the world to enjoy.

“Harry Potter is easily one of the most sought-after licenses in today's entertainment landscape. The combination of nostalgia, iconic characters and rich storytelling has sustained its cultural relevance for decades. Adding the Harry Potter franchise to our portfolio is a true testament to the quality and innovation that Upper Deck delivers to its licensors and collectors,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck.“The fandom for the world of Harry Potter is overwhelming, and we're excited to give this community new ways to enjoy the wizarding world through beautifully crafted collectibles.”

For more than 25 years, the Harry Potter franchise has remained one of the most influential and beloved storytelling universes in the world. A best-selling fantasy novel series that spawned one of the most successful film franchises of all time, Harry Potter has transcended into a cultural touchstone spanning generations, supported by a deeply engaged global fan community. Enduring its pop culture relevance while continuing to evolve through new mediums, the Harry Potter license channels timeless themes of friendship, courage, identity, and belonging for both fans who grew up with the world of Harry Potter and new generations discovering it for the first time.

Upper Deck is excited to bring its iconic brands and flagship products to the world of Harry Potter. Initial releases will include Upper Deck Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 25thAnniversary Trading Cards, a cinematic journey celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Sorcerer's Stone. The set will include iconic Upper Deck flagship inserts, including UD Debuts featuring UD exclusives, high gloss, and Outburst parallels including a gold 1/1. To follow that, fans can also look forward to Fleer Ultra Harry Potter, which will showcase iconic Fleer Ultra inserts and original art trading cards. Key characters from the Harry Potter franchise will make their Upper Deck debuts, including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Professor Dumbledore, and Professor Snape. Both trading card sets will be available at Certified Diamond Dealers, mass retailers, as well as Upper Deck's e-PackTM platform.

“Entertainment-based trading cards have always been a priority for Upper Deck, and Harry Potter has been on the radar for a long time,” said Travis Rhea, Director of Entertainment Brands at Upper Deck.“We are excited to bring the license to the trading card and collectibles category. The timing of the upcoming 25th Anniversary of the first movie, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, is perfect to apply the best-in-class Upper Deck brands to the Harry Potter licensed product portfolio.”

