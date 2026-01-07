Bizclik Announces KINTO-Led Net Zero Automotive Workshop At Net Zero Summit 2026
Taking place on 5 March 2026 at the QEII Centre, Westminster, the worksho will explore how advances in electrification, battery technology, and hydrogen mobility are reshaping vehicle design, production, and use, while evolving regulation and consumer expectations continue to drive transformation across the automotive value chain.
Addressing the Future of Net Zero Automotive
As the automotive sector sits at the centre of global decarbonisation efforts, the KINTO-led session will examine the innovations, policies, and partnerships required to scale sustainable mobility solutions. The discussion will focus on practical insight into how organisations can deliver low-carbon transport while managing regulatory complexity and supply-chain challenges.
Workshop details:
- Session: The Future of Net Zero Automotive
Date: 5 March 2026
Time: 11:15–12:00 GMT
Location: Room 1, QEII Centre, London
Key Takeaways
Attendees will gain insight into:
- Emerging trends in electric vehicles, battery innovation and hydrogen mobility
Strategies for decarbonising automotive and mobility supply chains
The role of regulation and consumer demand in accelerating industry change
Practical approaches to scaling sustainable transport solutions
Who Should Attend
The workshop is designed for automotive, mobility, sustainability and supply-chain leaders involved in delivering net zero transport systems and long-term emissions reduction.
Part of Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026
The KINTO workshop forms part of Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026, BizClik's flagship sustainability event bringing together senior leaders across sustainability, energy, procurement, supply chain and technology to drive practical net zero delivery.
Registration is now open, with in-person and virtual attendance options available.
About KINTO
KINTO is a global mobility brand delivering flexible and sustainable transport solutions that support the transition to low-carbon mobility.
About BizClik
BizClik is a global digital media and events company producing sector-specific content across sustainability, technology, procurement, supply chain, fintech and AI. Through digital magazines, platforms and world-class events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences worldwide.
Media Contact
Izzy Hutchin
PR Executive, BizClik
