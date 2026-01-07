403
Trademo Unveils Clara, A Next-Generation AI Adjudication Agent For Sanctions Screening
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Trademo, a global AI-powered trade compliance and intelligence platform, today announced the launch of Clara, an AI adjudication agent designed to modernize sanctions screening and alert resolution. Clara delivers consistent, transparent, and audit-ready decisions, helping compliance teams manage growing alert volumes while maintaining regulatory rigor and governance oversight.
Addressing the Compliance Challenge
Sanctions regimes are expanding rapidly as geopolitical risk increases and regulatory scrutiny intensifies. Governments continue to add new restrictions, update designated party lists, and introduce more nuanced requirements that organizations must track in near real time. Compliance teams are expected to monitor hundreds of global sanctions and PEP lists, assess complex entity relationships, and identify indirect exposure risks, all while maintaining defensible audit documentation.
This environment has driven a sharp rise in screening alerts across financial institutions, enterprises, and global trade organizations. Many teams spend 60–90 minutes per analyst each day manually reviewing matches, validating data across sources, and documenting decisions. The need to move quickly without sacrificing accuracy has led to review fatigue, inconsistent outcomes, and operational bottlenecks. Clara addresses this challenge by automating and standardizing alert adjudication, one of the most time-consuming stages of compliance workflows.
What Clara Brings to Compliance Workflows
Clara evaluates every sanctions alert using AI models trained on global trade, entity, and risk intelligence. For each alert, it produces a structured adjudication outcome along with clear supporting notes that explain the factors considered and highlight any inconsistencies. This eliminates the need for manual cross-checking and narrative writing, reducing analyst workload while improving consistency across teams.
Instead of relying on static rules or basic name matching, Clara analyzes multiple contextual dimensions in parallel, including entity attributes, jurisdictional alignment, ownership and control indicators, network relationships, and watchlist relevance. By assessing these factors holistically, Clara more accurately distinguishes true risk from false positives. All outputs are standardized and audit-ready, ensuring decisions are defensible and consistently applied across regions and business lines.
Explainable Decisions and Confidence Scoring
Each adjudication includes a concise, human-readable explanation that clearly outlines why a specific outcome was recommended. Key elements such as name similarity thresholds, entity type, jurisdiction, and list relevance are explicitly recorded. Compliance teams can easily review, validate, or override decisions, with all reasoning retained as part of the audit record.
Clara also assigns a confidence score to every decision, reflecting the strength and completeness of the supporting data. High-confidence decisions can be safely automated, enabling teams to resolve routine alerts at scale. Lower-confidence or ambiguous cases are flagged for analyst review, ensuring human expertise is applied where it matters most. This risk-based prioritization reduces backlogs, lowers false positives, and improves overall screening efficiency.
Independent, API-First Deployment
Clara is available as an independent module and does not require Trademo Sanctions Screener. Its API-first design allows it to integrate seamlessly with existing compliance systems, sanctions platforms, and trade or risk management platforms. Alerts flow directly into Clara, and adjudication decisions, explanations, confidence scores, and audit logs are returned to the same workflow without disruption.
This approach eliminates duplicate reviews, manual documentation, and system switching, reducing analyst handling time by up to 80%. For a typical five-person compliance team, this translates into at least $50,000 in annual productivity savings without increasing headcount or replacing core systems. Organizations gain immediate efficiency while preserving continuity, control, and regulatory confidence.
Built with transparency and governance in mind, Clara ensures that every recommendation is reviewable, traceable, and supported by clear logic and evidence, enabling safe adoption of AI in highly regulated environments.
Trademo as a Trusted Platform
Trademo Sanctions Screener is used globally by enterprises, banks, and fintechs to screen stakeholders against more than 675 sanctions and PEP lists. With Clara available as both an integrated and standalone solution, organizations can scale compliance operations without scaling team size, even as regulatory expectations and alert volumes grow.
About Trademo
Trademo Technologies Inc. is a global trade AI company providing visibility, compliance, and risk management solutions across international trade. Its proprietary global supply chain knowledge graph, TrademoKG, is powered by billions of data points from authoritative sources, including customs declarations, shipping data, satellite and AIS data, vessel intelligence, trade regulations, ownership structures, financial records, and legal data.
Trademo serves importers, exporters, logistics providers, trade finance banks, insurers, brokers, and regulatory bodies, supporting trade digitization, financial crime prevention, regulatory compliance, supply chain visibility, and border security.
