Merchmix Unveils AI Ask-Your-Inventory-Anything Feature That Turn Retail Decisions Into Action At NRF 2026
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- NRF 2026 | Jacob K. Javits Convention Center- Merchmix today announced a major evolution of its AI Inventory Operating System, introducing a new generation of decision intelligence designed to help retailers move from insight to execution as they confront a $1.7 trillion global inventory distortion problem.
As retailers grapple with unpredictable demand, rising operating costs and chronic labour shortages, the challenge is no longer a lack of data - it is the inability to act on it fast enough. While most retail systems generate forecasts and dashboards, Merchmix is targeting what it calls retail's“execution gap”: the delay between knowing what to do and actually doing it.
Ask Your Inventory Anything
At the centre of the update, announced at NRF, is a new feature that enables teams to interact with inventory using natural language. Instead of navigating complex BI tools, users can simply ask the system questions in plain English and receive instant insights, visualisations and recommended actions. This allows teams to make faster decisions during live trading, without waiting on analysts or end-of-day reports can ask questions such as“Where are we going to lose sales this week if we don't move stock?” or“Which products are at risk of selling out in our best-performing stores?” The system responds in real time, highlighting the products, locations and actions that matter most.
From Dashboards to Decisions
Another key update is the Merchmix AI To-Do List, a workflow engine powered by prescriptive AI, software that doesn't just analyse data or predict outcomes, but actively recommends the next best actions for teams to take. Instead of asking teams to interpret reports, the platform continuously analyses demand signals, operational constraints and commercial objectives, then recommends specific actions designed to protect margin, improve stock flow and reduce waste.
These actions range from increasing or reducing orders, to moving stock between locations or adjusting pricing to prevent lost sales or excess inventory. Each team sees a clear, prioritised list of actions tailored to their role, explaining what needs to happen, why it matters, and the commercial impact if it's acted on.
By embedding decision-making directly into daily workflows, Merchmix aims to replace reactive firefighting with coordinated, proactive execution.
Real-Time Allocation and Replenishment
Merchmix also introduced a new approach to allocation and replenishment, two of retail's most manual and error-prone processes. Instead of spreading inventory evenly or relying on last week's sales, the platform continuously identifies which products are most likely to sell in each location and recommends where stock should be moved, held back or reordered to avoid lost sales and excess inventory. These recommendations adapt store-by-store, update in real time, and help retailers stay ahead of demand rather than reacting after opportunities have passed.
Merchmix scales through the NVIDIA Inception Programme and with senior hires
Merchmix said it has also strengthened its technical capability with senior hires across AI engineering, enterprise architecture and data science including Manav BV and Rajiv Jha as Data Scientists. This is supported by GPU-accelerated infrastructure through the NVIDIA Inception Program. The company has also established a specialist retail advisory network of former retail CEOs, chief merchants and supply-chain leaders to ground its AI models in real-world execution.
“Retailers know inventory is their biggest profit lever, yet most still rely on fragmented systems and manual decision-making,” said Nicola Bond, Co-Founder and CEO of Merchmix.“When AI predicts demand and drives actions in real time, retailers don't just protect margin, they unlock growth.”
Merchmix is now scaling across the UK, Europe, APAC and the US, with customers spanning fashion, pharmacy, FMCG, home and automotive sectors.
Meet Merchmix at NRF 2026: Stand 910, Startup Hub
Journalists, analysts and influencers can book exclusive on-stand briefings and see live demonstrations of:
- Agentic AI workflows in action
- SKU-level forecasting and replenishment
- Real-time allocation optimisation
- Data-driven store layout recommendations
Ends -
About Merchmix
Merchmix is an AI-powered Inventory Operating System that unifies planning, buying, merchandising, finance and store operations into a single source of truth. By transforming 200+ signals into real-time predictions and automated actions, Merchmix helps retailers reduce waste, increase sell-through and grow profitably.
Founded by former retail leaders with experience at Marks & Spencer, ASOS, Debenhams, Tesco, Kmart, Alshaya Group and Inditex, Merchmix operates globally from London, New York, Sydney and Melbourne.
