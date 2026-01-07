Artificial Intelligence In Creator Economy Global Market Report 2025: Growth Driven By Adoption Of AI Tools, Personalized Content Demand, Influencer-Led Brand Collabs, And Investment In Monetization
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.35 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$12.85 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|31.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Scope
- Market Segmentation: Dissects the market by components like Software, Services, and Platforms, deployment methods (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), applications (Content Creation, Monetization, etc.), and end-users (Individual Creators, Enterprises, etc.). Featured Companies: Key industry players include Google LLC, Meta Platforms Inc., YouTube, Adobe Inc., Spotify AB, and many more, each contributing significantly to the market landscape. Regional Insights: Detailed coverage extends to regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and others, highlighting their market dynamics and growth potential. Comprehensive Data: Offers historic and forecast market data, competitor market shares, and comprehensive segmentation to facilitate data-driven strategic planning.
Companies Featured
- Google LLC Meta Platforms Inc. YouTube Adobe Inc. Spotify AB OpenAI LLC TikTok Pte Ltd. Snap Inc. Canva Unity Technologies Wixcom Ltd. Shutterstock Inc. Jasper AI Inc. Fiverr International Ltd. Lightricks Ltd. Patreon SoundCloud Ltd. Runway ML Descript Inc. Linguana.
Artificial Intelligence in Creator Economy Market
