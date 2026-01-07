Artificial Intelligence In Drug Repurposing Global Market Research Report 2025 With Long-Term Prospects To 2029 And 2034

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Drug Repurposing Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This market report provides a comprehensive analysis including market statistics, trends, key players, and in-depth insights necessary for stakeholders to navigate the AI in drug repurposing landscape effectively. The continuous evolution of AI technologies in drug repurposing is set to redefine pharmaceutical development, leveraging real-world data and innovative computational methods to accelerate the discovery of new treatment solutions.

The artificial intelligence in drug repurposing market is experiencing significant growth, driven by various factors ranging from technological advancements to strategic collaborations. From 2024 to 2025, the market size is expected to grow from $0.87 billion to $1.05 billion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. This upward trajectory is fueled by chronic and rare disease prevalence, increased R&D investment, enhanced regulatory frameworks, escalating healthcare costs, and heightened collaborations between pharma companies and AI firms.

Looking forward, the market is poised to continue its expansion, reaching an estimated $2.19 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 20.2%. This growth can be attributed to the demand for cost-effective drug development, the adoption of AI-powered predictive analytics, the increase in cloud infrastructure use, and enhanced opportunities for repurposing approved drugs. Key trends include innovations in machine learning, advancements in predictive modeling and data analytics, and technological enhancements in multi-omics data integration systems.

The surge in precision medicine demand is a key growth driver, as it emphasizes tailored disease prevention and treatment based on individual genetics and behavior. AI-driven drug repurposing aligns with precision medicine by matching existing drugs to specific genetic or molecular profiles, fostering personalized therapies with improved outcomes and minimized side effects. For instance, the Food and Drug Administration approved sixteen personalized therapies for rare diseases in 2023, a notable increase from the previous year, according to the Personalized Medicine Coalition.

Prominent companies in the AI-driven drug repurposing market are integrating advanced technologies like computational drug repositioning systems. In November 2023, Tempus, an AI-based precision medicine provider, announced a strategic partnership with Recursion, valued at $160 million over five years. This collaboration allows Recursion access to Tempus' expansive multimodal oncology data library, bolstering biomarker-driven therapeutic development and reinforcing oncology drug repurposing initiatives.

In another significant industry move, Cosmos Health Incorporated acquired Cloudscreen in January 2024 to enhance its drug repurposing capabilities. Cloudscreen specializes in AI-powered drug repurposing solutions, offering Cosmos Health a strategic advantage in identifying new therapeutic applications for existing drugs.

Key players dominating this expanding market include IBM Corporation, Evogene Ltd., Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., BioAge Labs Inc., and Insilico Medicine Inc., among others. North America led the market in 2024, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

Global trade tensions, specifically U.S. tariff escalations in 2025, are impacting sectors such as IT, affecting hardware manufacturing, data infrastructure, and software deployment. Companies are mitigating these challenges by investing in domestic production, diversifying supply chains, and adopting AI-driven automation to maintain operational efficiency.

Key Attributes:

